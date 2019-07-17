President Donald Trump has threatened raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and suggested ICE would target sanctuary states and cities. Mayor Ted Wheeler said he "oppose[s] this president seeking to target cities based on political differences for these kinds of raids." ICE has not conducted any raids in the Pacific Northwest. But on July 13, police shot and killed a longtime antifascist activist who attempted to set fire to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., an immigrant detention center run by the GEO Group.