"We know that when enough people live within walking distance of each other, a grocery store will spring up that they can all walk to instead of drive to. We know that when people live in smaller multifamily units with shared walks, they use less power for heating and cooling than people who live in single-family houses."

But some worry the environmental benefits of HB 2001 would be undermined if the metro area responds by expanding the urban growth boundary, the invisible belt within which development must occur.