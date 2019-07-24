In 2014, WW reported on a DEA bust at an alleged pill mill, the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler County ("Harry Rinehart's House of Pain," WW, June 24, 2014). The clinic is still operating nearly four years later. A pharmacy closely connected to the Rinehart Clinic was shut down by the DEA in 2010 after discovering pharmacists there were selling opioids to people without prescriptions. The DEA did not have complete data for Wheeler County.