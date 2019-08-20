Members of the union that represents classified workers from Oregon’s seven public universities are at a stalemate with the state’s bargaining team and are preparing for a possible strike, according to a Tuesday statement from the union.

The bargaining teams from Service Employees International Union , Local 503—which numbers about 72,000 members in Oregon—and the universities could not reach an agreement following a two-day session of mediated contract negotiations on Aug. 15 and 16 at Western Oregon University. Now, each will put in their final offers, after which the union may strike in protest.

"We're here because we believe in the mission of higher education," said Rob Fullmer, a member of the SEIU 503 bargaining team and an IT specialist at Portland State University. "We think that it's important and that's why we choose to work here rather than working in other places where we can make more money."

A request for comment to the state’s bargaining team was not immediately returned. The state’s bargaining team represents Oregon’s seven public universities, including Eastern Oregon University, Oregon State University and Portland State University, among others.

Some of the proposals from SEIU 503 include establishing higher cost-of-living adjustments, increasing employees’ time for personal leave from 24 to 32 hours per year, and paying classified staff when campuses close due to weather, according to an Aug. 19 union statement .

Now, SEIU 503 is declaring an impasse. Under Oregon law , once a bargaining party declares an impasse and notifies the Oregon Employment Relations Board, each party has to submit their final contract offer to an outside mediator within seven days.