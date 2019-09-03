State Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) entered the race for Oregon secretary of state via a Twitter announcement today.
Hass, who has led the Senate's work on taxes, cited among his key credentials his work passing this year's education funding bill, the Student Success Act, which he called "a new law that will transform education in Oregon."
"It was the hardest thing I've ever done," he said in the 41-second video posted to Twitter. "Critics said it was impossible, but we did it. We got the job done. I'll bring that sense of passion and experience to the secretary of state's job. I know through experience, that with hard work, a good heart and common purpose, anything is possible."
Hass told WW last month that he was strongly considering a run.
He will face Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is Terrebone, who ran against Rep. Greg Walden (R-Oregon) in 2018, winning 39 percent of the vote.
Other names that have been floated for the Democratic primary include state Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis), state Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) and Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson. On the Republican side, former state Rep. Richard Vial (R-Hillsboro) is considered a possible contender.
A Republican currently holds the post. Kate Brown named Bev Clarno to the position earlier this year after Secretary of State Dennis Richardson died of brain cancer. Brown has said she was seeking someone who would not run for reelection.
Comments