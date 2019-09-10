The commission charged with guiding state transportation policy has named a new director for Oregon Department of Transportation.
The Oregon Transportation Commission had named three finalists last month.
Kris Strickler, who currently oversees the highway division and formerly led the unsuccessful effort to build a Columbia River Crossing, is expected to start December 1.
Negotiations over his salary and benefits are not final at this point, according to an ODOT press release. And the Oregon Senate must also confirm the choice.
Strickler takes over after the Legislature passed a $5.3 billion transportation package two years ago. In Portland, the half-billion-dollar effort to expand Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter has proved controversial. The state is also working to resuscitate a plan for a new Interstate Bridge.
"I'm eager to lead the agency in this dramatic time of growth in our state and to work to modernize our transportation network, diversify the department's workforce, and bring innovative solutions to achieve Oregon's transportation, environmental and economic goals," said Strickler in a statement.
Strickler will replace Matt Garrett, who has served in the role of director for 14 years.
