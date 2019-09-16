The Harborton Frog Shuttle started in January of 2014 by a group of people who noticed that hundreds of red-legged frogs were dying while trying to cross the highway to lay eggs in ponds along the Willamette River. Now, every winter during the frog breeding season, a group of volunteers stake out in the dark by the highway to routinely hand-catch the frogs and shuttle them over the highway to their breeding lands. They recorded transporting 851 frogs during the 2016-2017 winter.