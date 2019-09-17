A weekly update by the Oregon Health Authority says four Oregonians have now come down with a serious lung illness related to vaping. That means two new cases have emerged in the past week.
One of the four patients died in July. State officials have yet to determine what specific products the person was vaping. The person had bought products from two licensed dispensaries in the state.
Last week, WW spoke to one of the victims who recovered, Gresham-based Justin Wilson. He says he stuck to using only his flavored e-cigarette and rarely used THC products. He told WW he never bought illegal products off of the black market.
Wilson told WW his doctor relayed that several months of e-juice fluid had built up in his lungs, resulting in his lung's incapacity to function independently.
