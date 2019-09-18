"The death penalty has not been voted on since 1984," he said in a statement. "The Democrats decided to ignore the voters, who should have had a say this controversial issue, and changed the law on the death penalty through SB 1013. They knowingly passed a bill that is retroactive, even though they said multiple times, on record, that it was not. The most tragic part of this is the bill takes effect on September 29 and will inflict even more pain on the victims' families who have already been horribly damaged and traumatized. Their horrific experiences will be public again as the worst criminals are given the chance of parole."