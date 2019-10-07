"If Renew Oregon believes that cap-and-trade is the best approach to reducing carbon emissions, why didn't they file it as an initiative alongside these ballot measures?" asks Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce spokesman Preston Mann. "It's because they know the public does not support a program that would hammer Oregonians with significant cost increases in the name of a policy that offers imperceptible benefits. This new group of initiatives is clearly meant to try and exert influence over the legislative process by essentially saying 'pass cap and trade, or else."