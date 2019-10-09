Jonathan Polonsky, president and CEO of Plaid Pantry, says his 105 Oregon locations stopped selling fruit-flavored vapes a year ago, but will now have to pull even more vapes off shelves: flavors like mint and tobacco. He says it's unfair that regulators and consumers are "conflating this health issue, which by all accounts is absolutely related to THC vapor products, with a generic vaping issue. There shouldn't be linkage."