Laurie Wimmer, a longtime lobbyist for the statewide teachers union, the Oregon Education Association, has filed paperwork with the state elections division as she prepares to run for the House District 36 seat, currently held by state Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland).
HD 36 covers much of Southwest Portland, and as in much of the city the winner of the Democratic primary in May is likely to be the next state representative.
Wimmer, assuming she's backed by the OEA, will be a strong candidate, given the union's active engagement and fundraising for political candidates.
Williamson has not yet officially filed to run for secretary of state, but Wimmer's filing is another indication Williamson won't be seeking reelection to her house seat.
Wimmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
