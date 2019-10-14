Today's announcement confirms what GOP insiders have been saying for weeks: that critics lacked the money, the organization and perhaps most importantly, a burning issue that would motivate voters to call for the ouster of Brown, who won a decisive victory over state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) in 2018 after decisively beating a different GOP challenger, Dr. Bud Pierce in 2016 to serve out the remainder of former Gov. John Kitzhaber's term.