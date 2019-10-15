After repeated delays, the Oregon Lottery says its first foray into online and app-based gaming will launch as soon as tomorrow, Oct. 16.
Scoreboard, which will allow anyone in Oregon to place bets on professional sports, was supposed to be ready in time for the start of the NFL season—and is now debuting.
But this may be just the start of the Lottery's move online.
Records obtained by WW from the Lottery's correspondence with Gov. Kate Brown's office show Lottery officials hope to add to online gaming—offering Jackpot draws, Scratch-its and Keno online, as well as "second-draws" for losing tickets.
Lottery spokesman Matt Shelby says those ideas are in the early stages.
"Long term, we'd like to [offer other options online], but we don't have any specific roadmap to offer other products for sale via the digital channel," Shelby. "We have focused more on what we won't sell: Video Lottery-type games."
