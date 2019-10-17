The Oregon Court of Appeals has placed a temporary hold on Gov. Kate Brown's flavored vaping ban.
The hold appears to affect only the ban on flavored tobacco vape cartridges, like Juul, and would not impact the ban on flavored cannabis vapes.
The hold comes in response to two injunctions filed Wednesday. One was filed by Oregon attorney J. Ryan Adams on Oct. 16 representing No Moke Daddy LLC, which runs two vaping shops in Portland.
Another injunction was also filed Oct. 16 by three vaping companies, who have holdings in Oregon, that are requesting a hold on the flavored vaping ban that the Oregon Health Authority implemented this past week for shops selling nicotine products. The injunction is being filed in Oregon's Court of Appeals, and is requesting that the rules be suspended until a full judicial review is completed.
The three vaping companies are represented by the Oregon-based Angeli Law Group. The three companies are Vapor Technology Association, Smokeless Solutions, LLC, and Vape Crusaders Premium E-Liquid, LLC.
"Petitioners move for an order staying enforcement of the challenged rule pending judicial review, on grounds that petitioners will suffer irreparable harm absent a stay and can demonstrate (at the very least) colorable error with the rule," the lawsuit states.
The three companies are requesting a "stay" on the OHA's ban on flavored vaping products until the rules have undergone "judicial review of that rule's validity," according to the lawsuit.
The Court of Appeals has the "inherent authority" to stay enforcement of
an administrative rule pending judicial review of that rule's validity," the lawsuit reads. "A showing of irreparable harm is required for a stay."
Furthermore, the companies claim that the OHA is enacting the rule outside of its prescribed powers.
"That [executive order] directed the Authority to 'develop legislative proposals' to 'clarify and expand OHA's authority to take action when a harm or risk to the public's health is present,'" the lawsuit reads. "One imagines the Governor would not have told OHA to "expand" its powers if she simply could have pointed OHA to an existing statute giving it the authority to promulgate the Vaping Prohibition. And it is the legislature, not the executive, that can expand (or contract) an agency's authority."
