On the afternoon of Oct. 23, an Oregon State police trooper stopped a pickup in Klamath County and searched the car. He discovered 632.5 pounds of cannabis and 36.8 pounds of butane hash oil extract, according to the release from Oregon State Police.
That amount of butane hash oil is the same weight as a mid-size microwave oven.
The truck was destined for Ohio, according to the release. The driver of the pickup, 41-year old Dustin Schoenhofer from Ohio, is facing charges for exporting marijuana, exporting extract, possession and distribution of marijuana, and possession and distribution of extract. Schoenhofer is being held at the Klamath County Jail.
Klamath County is at the southern end of the state—about as far as you can get from Portland before hitting California. It is unclear if the marijuana and butane hash oil was grown and produced in Oregon.
Last year, a bleak report by the Oregon High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program hinted at the vastness of the illicit cannabis market in Oregon: from 2015 to 2018, $48 million worth of Oregon marijuana was en route to at least 37 states. In that same time period, 64 butane hash oil extraction operations were discovered—about a third of which eventually exploded.
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment.
