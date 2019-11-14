Oregon State University researchers examining the decline of coral reefs across the world are now the subject of a feature-length documentary.
"Saving Atlantis," which OSU filmmakers produced, tracks coral microbiologist Rebecca Vega Thurber and other OSU researchers, who are researching the cause of the decline and ways to save them.
The producer, David Baker, his co-producer Justin Smith and cinematographers Darryl Lai and Daniel Cespedes, "learned to scuba dive and film underwater and spent three years traveling to four continents to gather footage," according to a press release.
The film is available on Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. Proceeds go to support a fellowship for student filmmakers.
