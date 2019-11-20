OLCV becomes the second major faction of the Democratic Party to punish its own for failing to fall in line. It is now targeting Democrats who voted to send HB 2020 to the Rules Committee, where it died. (The league issued its report card on legislators last week, giving incompletes to all senators who voted to kill the bill.)

The tactic echoes public employee unions' vow not to endorse or fund Democrats who voted for Senate Bill 1049, which increased public employees' pension contributions.