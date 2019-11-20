The lottery's decision to offer online gambling has proven controversial because experts contend easier access means more problems for bettors with gambling addictions. At the same time, the sports betting offers a limited upside: Although the agency projects Oregonians will place $1.6 billion in bets on Scoreboard over the next three years, the state will net only $37 million of that sum. That's a margin of 2.3 percent—far less than the lottery earns on other games.