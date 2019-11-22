A climate protest in the Oregon governor's office ended with the arrest of 21 people last night.
At 1:59 pm, 75 people began their protest of the LNG terminal pipeline, according to state police estimates. They remained after the Capitol closed for the day at 5:30.
"At approximately 8:30 pm Governor Kate Brown addressed the protesters and answered several questions," a state police press release states. "Many of the remaining protesters left the building at this time."
The LNG pipeline would run through Southern Oregon ending in Coos Bay.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the governor did not commit to a position on the issue when she spoke to protesters:
"I believe that Oregonians are best served by knowing that there is a fair process and that I'm not putting my finger on the scale one way or another," she told the occupiers, OPB reports. "Because as you know, your community is quite divided on this issue. Your community is extremely divided on this issue."
Protesters had vowed to stay until the governor opposed the project.
"At approximately 9:00 pm Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton addressed the group asking them to depart the State Capitol or they would be subject to arrest." the state police release says.
The 21 people who remained were charged with criminal trespass and taken to Marion County Jail.
