In December 2018, the federal government legalized hemp—which contains trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, but not enough to get users high. That created mass confusion among Oregon law enforcement agencies trying to stop the cultivation and out-of-state sale of black market pot—because they don't have a reliable way to test the THC content of plants that cross the border and therefore cannot distinguish between pot, which may not cross state lines, and hemp, which can.