The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America sued Oregon in federal court Dec. 9 over two new laws requiring disclosure of prescription drug prices.
The lawsuit, first reported by Portland Business Journal, contends the laws will control pharmaceutical prices nationwide and force companies to disclose trade secrets.
"It is our hope that these misguided and unconstitutional policies are put aside so that we can instead focus on reforms that will actually help people better afford their medicines," says PhRMA general counsel James C. Stansel.
State Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Portland), who sponsored the laws, says the key reason for pharmaceutical price hikes is corporate profits.
"There is already a strong precedent going back over a century requiring corporate transparency in a variety of cases," he says. "I think this means our state has a good case."
