WHY IS IT INTERESTING?

Nosse, a four-term incumbent, is a liberal's liberal, reflecting the values of his district, where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 15 to 1. The Oregon Association of Realtors, on the other hand, heavily supports GOP candidates and causes: It gave former state Rep. Knute Buehler $100,000 in 2018 when he ran for governor and gave Josh Hill, the 2018 GOP nominee in House District 40 (Oregon City), $210,000. Nosse has drawn a primary opponent, Paige Kreisman, a tenant activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, who is running to Nosse's left. Shaun Jillions, lobbyist for the Realtors, says Nosse, who voted for bills in 2019 aimed at increasing the supply of single-family homes, is good on the issue that matters most to his clients. "We support those who support homeownership," Jillions says, "and he has a demonstrated track record there."