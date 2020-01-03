State Rep. Margaret Doherty (D-Tigard), first elected in to represent House District 35 in 2009, announced today she won't seek reelection.
"This was a bittersweet decision to make but I think the time is right for me to step aside, allowing someone else to serve this incredible community," Doherty said in a statement.
"I have loved every minute of my time in the Oregon House. We have accomplished so much good and made progress for every Oregonian. This was truly one of the greatest privileges of my life."
Doherty, a former Milwaukie High School teacher who worked for 22 years for the Oregon Education Association, has long served as the chair of the House Education Committee.
"Margaret Doherty is a larger than life personality in the Oregon House with admirers across the aisle," said House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland) in a statement. "Her fierce advocacy for her community as well as public education here in Oregon will be sorely missed."
Comments