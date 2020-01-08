The job: Potential conflicts are not new to Smith, the House's senior Republican member who enjoys several plum committee posts. He has reported numerous private contracts he's obtained, often with local economic development agencies that have business before the Legislature ("Both Sides Now," WW, May 29, 2019). Last year, his economic development firm scored assignments on two large state-funded rail projects, one in Malheur County and one in Linn County, where he represented the Linn Economic Development Group.