Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer (D-Portland), who has served as chair of the House Committee on Human Services and Housing, announced her retirement on Thursday.
Keny-Guyer, who has been a champion for both the renter protections and land use policies, plans to serve out her term, which ends in January 2021. She was first appointed to the seat in 2011.
"It has been heartbreaking to hear of the challenges many face," she said in a statement. "I am proud of the significant investments we have put into affordable housing over the last few years, as well as the first-in-the-country statewide tenant protections and land use policies to allow for more housing choices. But I also know we have a long way to go."
That work was heralded by her colleagues.
"Alissa has fought passionately for the most vulnerable Oregonians, including foster kids, seniors, communities of color, people with disabilities, and people with mental health and addictions," said Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland). "She led the fights to protect kids from toxic chemicals and to ensure health care for all kids."
Keny-Guyer attributed her decision to new personal priorities.
"After challenges of the past year including beating cancer, this is a transition time to explore new ways of expressing my values in the world and spend more time with my family," she said.
Keny-Guyer was also treated for thyroid cancer last year. The decision to retire comes after her husband, Neal Keny-Guyer, resigned in October from his job as CEO of Mercy Corps after The Oregonian reported on how that organization failed to address sexual abuse by its founder.
Also Thursday, the Multnomah County Commission voted to appoint Akasha Lawrence Spence, a member of Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission, as the temporary replacement for Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland), who resigned to focus on her run for Secretary of State. She'll serve during the short session next month.
