Why Nosse might need Brown's help is a story in itself. Even though he's a dyed-in-the-wool labor supporter (and a former official with the Oregon Nurses Association), the three-term incumbent from inner Southeast Portland voted to modestly cut public employee retirement benefits last year. That irked public and some private unions that have vowed not to support anybody who voted for the legislation. It also gave oxygen to a challenger from Nosse's left: Paige Kreisman, who is seeking to become the first transgender candidate elected to the Legislature.