Former Oregon House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) has abruptly ended her campaign for secretary of state.
Williamson's decision comes less than less than two months after she announced her resignation from the legislature to campaign for secretary of state.
And it comes as WW is preparing publication of a story about Williamson's campaign expenditures during the years she served in the House.
Dick Hughes, a veteran freelance Salem journalist, first reported Williamson's decision on Twitter.
Williamson held the role as the House's second most powerful Democrat, and last year served as chair of the House Rules Committee, chair of House Judiciary and as member of the budget-setting Ways and Means Committee. She was a leading voice in the legislature on criminal justice reform.
The remaining Democrats in the race include State Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton); Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who was the 2016 Democratic challenger to U.S. Rep Greg Walden, the state's lone Republican in Congress; and Cameron Smith, the former director of the state's Department of Consumer and Business Services.
State Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer) announced her entrance into the race to be the Republican nominee last week.
