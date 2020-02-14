As public-employee unions scramble to find another ally to enter the Oregon secretary of state's race after former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson dropped out, two possible contenders say they aren't contemplating a run.
They are former state senator Richard Devlin (D-Lake Oswego) and Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson.
"I did not consider running in 2020 and have not considered running since Williamson's withdrawal," Devlin tells WW.
"I'm not considering an SOS run at this time," says Vega Pederson. But she confirmed an early report that State Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-East Portland) is contemplating a bid.
"But I know Shemia Fagan is seriously considering," Vega Pederson said. "I'm glad she's thinking about running. None of the other primary candidates have won a seriously contested race and it's critical that Democrats win back the Secretary of State office in 2020."
Fagan defeated an incumbent Democrat, former Sen. Rod Monroe, in the primary last year to win her seat in the Senate. She has so far declined to discuss a possible bid.
Williamson dropped out of the race in advance of a WW story on her use of her campaign PAC to pay for international travel and other unusual expenditures.
