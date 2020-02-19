WHAT PROBLEM DOES IT SEEK TO SOLVE?

Small distilleries say they should get the same kind of tax break that breweries and vineyards enjoy. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission collects all money from sales in a distillery's tasting rooms. It would give back 45 cents on the dollar for the first $250,000 of sales in those tasting rooms (plus costs). (The OLCC currently returns 17 cents.) It would cost cities, counties and the state $4 million by the 2023 biennium.