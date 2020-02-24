The effect of the walkout is to deny the Legislature a quorum. Democrats control the Senate by an 18 to 12 margin but the law requires a quorum of senators be present for any floor vote—specifically, that two-thirds of members be present. That means if there are fewer than 20 senators in the building, no legislation can pass out of the Senate. (Of the 12 Republicans, the only one who showed up today was state. Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend).)