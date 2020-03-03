2. Timber Unity's marketing overlaps with the rhetoric of groups engaged in extremist conspiracy theories. The report traces similarities between a flier for the Timber Unity rally and one for the Charlottesville, Va., "Unite the Right" rally in 2017 that attracted white nationalists. When that allegation first surfaced, state Rep. Bill Post (R-Keizer) took to Twitter to display a different poster. One problem: That poster featured the flag of the conspiracy group QAnon, which alleges high-profile Democrats are part of a child sex-trafficking ring. Oregon Wild's report says such conspiracy theories are dangerous: "They fuel belief among the group's supporters that [carbon] bills are part of a looming tyrannical government threat that seeks to enslave or destroy rural communities."