In a letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asked for federal aid to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
"Like many states, we are concerned that we do not have a sufficient supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) should the coronavirus spread more rapidly," Brown wrote.
She went on to request 400,000 respirators, 75 to 100 ventilators, gowns and gloves, hazmat suits, and "biocell ambulance protection systems," which protect the interior of ambulance trucks.
"We currently estimate our financial need at between $7 million and $10 million per month to support the additional resource needs," Brown wrote.
On Feb. 28, Brown announced the first case of coronavirus in the state. Earlier that day, she established the state's COVID-19 response team. Two other cases have been identified since, bringing the tally up to 3.
Brown told Pence the state currently has an adequate supply of testing kits. "Therefore, we are not requesting additional kits from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at this time," Brown wrote.
