Smith was an unexpected entrant into the race for the Oregon's second-highest statewide office. His entrance came after two of the leading Democrats, Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) and Williamson, voted for reducing retirement benefits to public employees, leaving open the possibility that the public employee unions would seek an alternative to those two. (Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an elected school board official from Bend, is also running.) In recent weeks, Fagan, who voted against the cuts, has won major public employee union backing.