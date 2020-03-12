In Italy at this point, for the most part, they're [only] doing testing for people who are having those general flu symptoms plus a difficulty of breathing. The difficulty of breathing is what they're using as a trigger to say, okay, now we need to test this to see if this is a case that needs to be hospitalized or need some of intensive care. In a few cases they're doing community-wide testing where transmission is really, really high in the outbreak area. [They're assuming] it's widespread in the community and you ask everyone to self-isolate for a period of time to minimize social contact. And you hope that you reduce cases that way.