Gov. Kate Brown tonight told Oregonians to stay home, in order to to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But she stopped short of issuing a statewide order compelling them to do so, and was still negotiating with other officials about where such an order would apply.
The negotiations between the three officials appeared to still be continuing even as Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury made series of presentations in a joint press conference Friday night at the state office buidling in Portland that were confusing, at times conflicting and left important questions unanswered.
Wheeler promised that he would issue such some version of a shelter-in-place order for his city no later than Monday. "Absolutely," he said. But he held out hope that Brown and Kafoury would embrace a joint order.
A statewide order, of the type now in place in California, Illinois and New York would apply to all 4.2 million Oregonians.
It would require most of them to stay at home when they don't need to be out of the house to get food and gas or exercise. Some people, who work in businesses deemed essential, would be allowed to commute to work.
Which businesses are essential in Oregon is still being determined.
For now, Brown announced a policy, called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy."
She said it contained "an order and a public awareness campaign." It was not immediately clear exactly what that means.
"This is a very bitter pill to swallow," said Brown, acknowledging that social distancing will represent a hardship for many.
In recent days, there has been disagreement between the three elected officials about how best to encourage Oregonians to practice social distancing to stop the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Wheeler has pushed the hardest to move toward more the strict social distancing embodied in a shelter-in-place policy. Kafoury and Brown have resisted taking that step.
"Aggressive social distancing works," Wheeler said tonight, citing the impact of the policies around the world. "We're moving aggressively to stay ahead of the virus."
Kafoury urged everyone to stay close to home, but noted people are allowed to go outside.
"Walking, jogging and cycling are all okay," said Kafoury, acknowledging: "But this is not the spring break that any of us are expecting."
Medical groups, including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and the Oregon Public Health Association and OHSU, have called for officials to order Oregonians to shelter in place, calling out the policy the most aggressive states have adopted.
Business groups in Oregon have cautioned against such a policy and are trying to push for ways to allow economic activity to continue.
For three days, Wheeler has stepped up the pressure on Brown and Kafoury by drafting his own order, which would have applied only to Portland.
Over those three days, Brown and her staff have repeatedly cited the advice of public health officials that she did not need to enact a shelter in place policy.
But today the trade group for the public health officials argued for exactly that.
Also this afternoon, Wheeler said he would act with or without action from the governor and the county. He still held out that possibility tonight, although he said he hoped other jurisdictions will join in a policy that he will roll out on Monday.
