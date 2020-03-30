The Oregon Lottery's app for sports betting, called Scoreboard, has suspended operations after a cyberattack.
An email to customers with Scoreboard accounts says the lottery's contractor, SBTech, hit the pause button last weekend.
The company "brought its systems offline as a precautionary measure in response to a cyberattack—suspending play on Scoreboard and other online sportsbooks using the platform," the March 30 email states. "We have no reports of unauthorized disclosure or extraction of player data or account balances."
A question to the lottery spokesman about when the system went offline was not immediately returned. But the email refers to "events over the weekend," and the website is still offline.
The lottery was already facing problems during the COVID-19 outbreak. The lottery has also turned off all of its video poker machines because restaurants and bars are closed to all but takeout. All major league and college sporting events have been suspended, leaving little for Scoreboard customers to wager on.
Well before the novel coronavirus, however, the lottery's contract with SBTech was attracting scrutiny. Lottery officials conceded in a presentation earlier this year that Scoreboard was bringing in less revenue than projected—in fact, it was losing money.
Comments