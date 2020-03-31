Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has tested negative for COVID-19, her office says.
On Monday, Brown had a cough and a raspy voice during a video conference call with media. In the COVID-19 era, that is cause for concern.
Yesterday, when Oregon Public Broadcasting inquired about her cough, she had not been tested, though her husband had and he was negative.
But in the past 24 hours, she has been tested, her spokesman tells WW, and the result was negative. Her office says she has a cold.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor's personal physician arranged for a COVID-19 test yesterday afternoon," says spokesman Charles Boyle. "That test came back negative."
Here's Boyle's full statement on ways Brown has attempted to keep people safe around her while she has symptoms of illness.
"Governor Brown is taking strong social distancing measures to keep herself, members of the public, and members of her staff safe from COVID-19 transmission. That includes working from home when possible, and when required, working in person with a limited number of staff members, who are also following the guidelines.
"When she is not working from Mahonia, Governor Brown is working in an office environment that underwent a deep-clean specifically for COVID-19, and which is sanitized throughout the workday. She is maintaining recommended interpersonal distance with the people she encounters who are not members of her household. (Her household is comprised of her and her husband, Dan Little.)
"Her husband Dan began exhibiting symptoms of a seasonal illness early last week, and out of an abundance of caution, was tested for coronavirus. The test came back negative.
"Late last week, she consulted with her doctor after exhibiting similar symptoms of a seasonal illness. Her doctor has advised her that the symptoms do not align with that of coronavirus and has not recommended that she be tested. In other words, the Governor has been diagnosed with a cold. However, again, out of an abundance of caution to keep others safe, she has been working from home since then."
