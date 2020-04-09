The Oregon Clinic, a large private medical practice with dozens of locations throughout the metro area, is laying off 820 employees, including nurses and nurse practitioners.
In an April 8 letter to the Oregon Dislocated Worker Unit, the clinic's human resources director, Kristin Cole, writes that the clinic began furloughing or reducing hours for employees in mid-March. By the beginning of the month, 80 percent of employees were impacted.
Companies that employ more than 100 workers must file Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings, or WARN notices, when they make significant layoffs. This is the single largest WARN notice filed by an Oregon employer since the COVID-19 outbreak began—and, significantly, it comes from a health care provider.
The letter, which calls the layoffs temporary, cites the state's "restrictions on performing non-emergency surgeries and procedures" as the cause of the financial difficulty at the clinic.
"This dramatic loss of business forces us to make difficult staffing decisions in order to allow us to continue operations in the future," the letter states.
