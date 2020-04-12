NARAL Pro Choice Oregon has withdrawn its endorsement of Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-East Portland) after WW reported last month that he was the subject of a restraining order alleging violent behavior while drunk.
Hernandez is on the ballot in May, running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination in his district. (The restraining order has since been dismissed.)
Hernandez has taken a leave of absence from the Legislature—he's still being paid, as required by statute.
"Over the next several weeks I too am going to stay home and take a leave/step back from my legislative duties to have time to reflect on the past, seek guidance and work on my physical and emotional health," Hernandez wrote in an April 2 letter to colleagues. "Time will allow me to focus on my next steps."
