Gov. Kate Brown announced $8 million in funding over the next eight weeks for the Oregon Food Bank.
"In times of crisis, no Oregonian should need to wonder where they can find food for their family," said Brown in statement. "The organization is facing an increase in demand while they also address a significant decrease in food donations from commercial sources."
Last week, WW reported on the growing demands on the state's food pantries and soup kitchens. The Oregon Food Bank told WW it would not have the supplies to meet demand as soon as next week.
The state expects three-quarters of the $8 million it's spending to be reimbursed by the federal government and regards the money as a "bridge" to funding provided under the federal CARES Act.
The governor's announcement also cites a decline in donations to the Oregon Food Bank from food producers, manufacturers and grocers as adding to the crisis.
A shortage of food existed before the pandemic for many Oregonians, but the problems have been exacerbated as the state has seen record numbers of layoffs.
"Hunger was a crisis before the pandemic—especially for communities of color, migrant and immigrant communities, trans communities, and single moms," said Susannah Morgan, Oregon Food Bank CEO. "We're grateful for the continued leadership of Gov. Brown and our partnership with the state's emergency coordination center as we work together to address this crisis head on."
Comments