Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee today in a "Western States pact" for coordinating when to end stay-at-home orders and reopen West Coast states.
The announcement from the governors pledged that the three states would only end their shutdowns in concert, and would do so in a way that would best mitigate the effects of COVID-19. They promised to share data and place citizens' health ahead of other concerns.
Essentially, the three governors promised they won't reopen their states until all of them are on board.
"We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies—one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business," the three said in a statement. "While each state is building a state-specific plan, our states have agreed to the following principles as we build out a West Coast framework" including "adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment."
While the stay-at-home orders are state powers, the move highlights the failures of the federal government in addressing the pandemic. The announcement comes after President Trump falsely said that he had the power to order the nation's businesses to open, and as the White House prepares to launch its own "Council to Re-Opwn America."
It also comes after Brown told KGW-TV last week that her criteria for ending the stay-at-home order included at least 10 days of no deaths, more protective equipment, more COVID-19 testing, and the ability to trace any outbreaks.
