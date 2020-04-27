For the past three weeks, WW has been holding endorsement interviews remotely with candidates for local, state and federal offices.
The socially distant format is awkward at times but should still provide voters some insight into contested races on the May 19 primary ballot.
We're continuing our video rollout with another hotly contested race: the Democratic primary for secretary of state.
The race is the only statewide office with an open seat. Republican Dennis Richardson won four years ago, but died while in office. Bev Clarno, the Republican appointed to replace him, isn't running. That means some of the most ambitious elected officials in Oregon are facing off for a job that oversees elections, has the power to audit the rest of government, and could get a say in redistricting after the 2020 census.
The race features Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an elected school board member who two years ago challenged Rep. Greg Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation, and state Sens. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland) and Mark Hass (D-Beaverton).
Their conversation with each other turned combative almost immediately.
Here's what they had to say:
