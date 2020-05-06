Oregon State University professor Chunhuei Chi likes the plan—but not when it starts. He wants to see Oregon's cases shrink even further before the governor lifts the stay-home order. Thirty cases a day in Oregon, he says, may be too many—and it's less than half of what the state is recording now. (Another public health specialist, Carlos Crespo of Portland State University, says the trigger for reopening Oregon should be when no one is dying from the virus.)