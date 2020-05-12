The Trump administration is seeking a higher standard for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes than the Oregon governor's office.
The White House is telling governors to test all staff and residents of nursing homes, the Associated Press reported May 11.
"We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told governors, according to the AP.
Some Oregonians have called for testing at nursing homes, most notably emergency room doctor and Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran.
"The fact that Oregon lags behind the federal administration in what they have recommended and done is shameful and unconscionable," says Meieran.
Gov. Kate Brown did not respond to a request for comment.
