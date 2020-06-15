Oregon again set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day: 184 cases statewide.
More than half these cases—99 of them—were in rural Union County, which had previously only reported 22 cases total before today.
The Oregon Health Authority said the Union County cases were associated with an outbreak there, but did not provide further details and did not immediately respond to a request for more information. The Oregonian reports that at least some of the Union County cases have been traced to Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City.
Multnomah County reported 37 cases today. For the past two weeks, Oregon's most populous county has consistently reported a relatively high number of new cases, a trend that shows no signs of slowing.
On June 11, Gov. Kate Brown delayed for at least one week the start of Multnomah County's reopening.
