"We are at a unique moment in America," Brown says in a statement. "I am calling a special session to take up two urgent issues facing our state: the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability. Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute. And the public's call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session. It's imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away."