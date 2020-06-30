"As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses in Lake Grove, we partnered with the Clackamas County Health Department and closed the center for 14 days to allow for a professional deep cleaning, retraining on our protocols and re-testing of our staff before we reopen. We're also taking the extra step of retraining all of our Oregon center staff to ensure we're delivering against the highest standards possible. We're looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon."