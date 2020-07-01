Similarly, HB 4208 purports to ban tear gas, also known as CS gas. But the bill includes a notable loophole: Police can deploy tear gas for the purpose of crowd control "in circumstances constituting a riot." By the state's definition of "riot," the police can use gas anytime five or more people gather and won't disperse after being ordered to do so. "It doesn't do that much because [police] can declare a riot pretty openly," Kafoury says. "I'm not sure how that's going to decrease tear gas use."