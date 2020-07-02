Oregon today reported 375 new cases of COVID-19, a record high that was 94 cases more than yesterday's record-setting number.
The cases continue to climb on the day after Gov. Kate Brown instituted a statewide requirement to wear masks in public indoor places. (Policy changes won't impact case counts for weeks, even if they result in changes in behavior.)
Tracking a pattern that has played out elsewhere in the United States, Oregon now is seeing faster growth of cases in rural areas of the state.
"Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon," says OHA. "The largest county case count today was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread."
Comments